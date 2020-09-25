George Kittle ruled out for Week Three

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t ready to announce a decision on tight end George Kittle‘s playing status on Friday morning, but that changed by the time he met the media on Friday afternoon.

Shanahan told reporters that Kittle will not play against the Giants on Sunday. That will make two straight games on the sideline for Kittle as he continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

Kittle will now shoot for a return in Week Four when the Niners will be back at Levi’s Stadium and away from a playing surface at MetLife Stadium that was the subject of many complaints last weekend.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), running back Raheem Mostert (hamstring), defensive end Dee Ford (back), running back Tevin Coleman (knee), and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) have also been ruled out. The 49ers also have cornerback Richard Sherman, defensive end Nick Bosa, defensive tackle Solomon Thomas and wide receiver Deebo Samuel on injured reserve.