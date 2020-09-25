Henry Ruggs out for Raiders; Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller questionable

Getty Images

Wide receiver Henry Ruggs won’t be with the Raiders when they take the field against the Patriots on Sunday.

Ruggs has been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to knee and hamstring injuries. Ruggs opened the week as a full participant with only the knee issue noted, but dropped to limited participation while adding the hamstring injury on Thursday. He was out of practice entirely on Friday.

Fellow rookie wideout Bryan Edwards was limited all week with a foot injury, but he did not get an injury designation.

Running back Josh Jacobs (hip) and tight end Darren Waller (knee) made their first practice appearances of the week on Friday. They’ve both been listed as questionable along with tackle Sam Young (groin) and offensive lineman Denzelle Good (thumb/illness).

If Young and Good play, they’ll be candidates to replace Trent Brown at right tackle. Brown (calf) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) have been ruled out.