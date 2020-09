Getty Images

The Jaguars took another brutal hit Friday, after Thursday’s loss to the Dolphins.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Jaguars linebacker Leon Jacobs suffered a torn ACL last night, and will be out for the season.

The 2018 seventh-rounder had started two of the first three games for the Jaguars, and has 12 career starts.

The Jaguars are struggling on defense anyway, and the injuries are only going to exacerbate their lack of depth.