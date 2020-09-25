Jaguars safety may not miss much time

Getty Images

Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard left last night’s loss to the Dolphins with a core muscle injury, but today’s news was as good as could be hoped for.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, and MRI Friday showed that Wingard didn’t suffer a sports hernia, just a “relatively minor groin pull,” and that if he misses any time at all it won’t be much.

That’s good news for a defense that can’t really afford to lose a starter at the moment.

They put safety Jarrod Wilson on IR after Week One, so they were already thin there. Second-year safety Brandon Watson replaced Wingard last night.