Jalen Ramsey has changed his opinion of Josh Allen from “trash” to “talented”

With Jalen Ramsey coming to town, Bills quarterback Josh Allen this week downplayed Ramsey’s “trash” comment about Allen.

Much has changed since Ramsey made his critique of Allen and several other NFL quarterbacks during an interview with GQ in 2018. Allen, the seventh overall choice that season, hadn’t even taken his first snap. Ramsey still was with the Jaguars.

Now, Ramsey plays for the Rams, and Allen leads the league with 729 passing yards (or did until Gardner Minshew played a third game Thursday night).

Ramsey has changed his tune, too.

“He’s talented,” Ramsey said Friday, via Eric D. Williams of SI.com.

Allen long has insisted publicly he wasn’t/isn’t bothered by Ramsey’s assessment. But at least once Allen has shown he hasn’t forgotten.

During the 2019 offseason, after Allen’s Bills beat Ramsey’s Jaguars during the 2018 season, Allen signed a photo and included the message: “Hey Ramsey. . . . Am I still trash?”

Ramsey answered the question — sort of — Friday.

“He presents challenges,” Ramsey said. “Every week you have to face a new challenge, and this is our third week so we have to face the challenge of him and that Bills’ offense. He has some weapons around him. He can make plays running the ball and extending plays, etc, etc. . . . Kind of the things everyone knows about him.

“But I’m confident in what I can do and this Rams’ defense can do, and that’s kind of what matters the most to me and the guys around here.”