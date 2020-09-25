James White out again this week

Getty Images

The Patriots will be without one of their most versatile and valuable offensive parts again this week.

Via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com, running back James White is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

White didn’t play last week, after his father died in a car accident in Florida.

The Patriots also ruled out center David Andrews, who underwent surgery to repair a broken thumb earlier this week, along with linebacker Josh Uche (foot).

They also listed tackle Isaiah Wynn as questionable, after he turned up today as limited with a calf issue. Wide receivers Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (ankle), defensive lineman Adam Butler (shoulder), and safety Kyle Dugger were also listed as questionable.