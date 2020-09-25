Jamison Crowder, George Fant out for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets are going to be shorthanded on offense again this week.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for the second straight week while right tackle George Fant and wide receiver Breshad Perriman are new additions to the team’s inactive list. Fant is in the concussion protocol and Perriman hurt his ankle against the 49ers last weekend.

Crowder is dealing with a hamstring injury and rookie Denzel Mims is on injured reserve for the same problem, so the team will face the Colts without their top three wideouts. Running back Le'Veon Bell is also out as he’s on injured reserve alongside Mims.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) will not practice Friday, but center Connor McGovern (hamstring) is set for limited work after missing the last two practices.