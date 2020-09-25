Jets add Braxton Berrios to injury report as questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

If you’ve ever dreamed of playing wide receiver in the NFL, it’s probably worth giving the Jets a call right now.

The team’s final injury report of the week shows that Braxton Berrios was added to the long list of ailing Jets as a limited participant in Friday’s practice. He’s listed as questionable to face the Colts as a result and the timing of the injury doesn’t create much optimism about his availability.

Jamison Crowder (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (ankle) have already been ruled out. Denzel Mims is on injured reserve, so the Jets are down to Chris Hogan and Josh Malone as healthy wideouts on the 53-man roster. Lawrence Cager, D.J. Montgomery and Jaleel Scott are on the practice squad.

Cornerback Quincy Wilson (concussion), right tackle George Fant (concussion) and safety Ashtyn Davis (groin) are also out. Center Connor McGovern (hamstring) and cornerback Nate Hairston (hip) are listed as questionable.