Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller are back at practice Friday

Getty Images

The panic is over in Las Vegas.

Fantasy players and Raiders Nation held their breath after running back Josh Jacobs and tight end Darren Waller missed practice Thursday. Jacobs is listed with a hip injury, while a knee problem kept Waller off the field.

But Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com reports that both are on the practice field for the Raiders on Friday.

Offensive lineman Denzelle Good is back at practice, too.

The status report later today will reveal just how much those players, and how much work others like receiver Henry Ruggs (knee/hamstring) and tackle Sam Young (groin) got in during the final full practice before Sunday’s game.