Julio Jones questionable with hamstring injury

Falcons receiver Julio Jones did not practice this week. He might not play Sunday.

The Falcons list Jones as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Jones caught nine passes for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps last week but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

The Falcons also list linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring), defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (ankle), offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (knee) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) as questionable.

They already ruled out cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) and safety Ricardo Allen (elbow).