Kawann Short doubtful, Russell Okung questionable for Panthers

The Panthers aren’t necessarily expecting defensive tackle Kawann Short and guard Dennis Daley to play, but they’re taking them to Los Angeles just in case.

Via Nick Carboni of WCNC.com, the Panthers listed Short and Daley as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Chargers, but coach Matt Rhule said if they played today, neither would play.

They listed left tackle Russell Okung as questionable for the game, after he missed Thursday with a groin injury. He was back to practice Friday.

The 0-2 Panthers can hardly afford any more absences, after putting running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve this week with an ankle injury.