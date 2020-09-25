Kenny Golladay hopes to make his 2020 debut on Sunday

Getty Images

The 0-2 Lions could use a spark. Maybe they’ll get one from receiver Kenny Golladay.

Golladay missed the first two games of the year with a hamstring injury. He practiced all week on a limited basis, and he’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game at Arizona.

“God willing, I’m going to try everything in my power to be out there with the guys,” Golladay said, via ESPN.com.

He added that he doesn’t believe he’s 100 percent, but that he’ll do everything in his power to play.

Golladay, who has made no secret his desire for a new contract, decided to play it safe for the first two games in lieu of risking a longer absence.

“Me missing a couple of games to try and be back hopefully for Week Three,” Golladay said. “That’s better than me missing six games.”

Absent a new contract and the financial security that goes along with it, however, Golladay would be better off waiting until he’s fully 100 percent before returning. And if the Lions want him to play at less than 100 percent, they should give him the contract he’s earned.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson has become the team’s leading receivers in Golladay’s absence, with nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.