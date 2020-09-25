Kenny Stills questionable with illness

Getty Images

The Texans added receiver Kenny Stills to their injury report Friday with an illness. They list him as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Stills did practice on a limited basis Friday.

Running back Duke Johnson was limited all week and is questionable. He sprained his left ankle in Week One and missed last week’s game.

“I think he’s trending in the right direction,” Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien said Friday morning, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans promoted running back C.J. Prosise from the practice squad last week to backup David Johnson.

Inside linebacker Peter Kalambayi also is questionable and expected to miss his second game in a row with a strained hamstring, Wilson reports.

Defensive end J.J. Watt did not practice Friday, but it was not injury related. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice with a groin injury before having his first full practice of the season Thursday.

Watt has no injury designation.

Receiver Brandin Cooks (quadriceps) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (elbow) had full practices Friday.