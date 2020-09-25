Khalil Mack is questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

For the third consecutive week, the Bears list linebacker Khalil Mack as questionable.

Mack has a knee issue that has limited him in practice. He has yet to have a full practice this season.

Yet, Mack played 67 defensive snaps in Week One and 54 in Week Two. He made his first sack of the season last week against the Giants.

Linebacker Robert Quinn is good to go after missing the first game and being questionable last week. He had full practices all week and has no designation.

Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. is the only other Bears player questionable for this week. He went on the injury report Thursday with a glute injury, but he fully practiced Thursday and Friday.