Matt LaFleur: Davante Adams “probably doubtful” for Sunday

The Saints likely won’t have star receiver Michael Thomas, who is rehabbing an ankle injury that kept him out last week. The Packers likely won’t have star receiver Davante Adams, who has a hamstring injury.

Adams did not practice again Friday, and Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Adams is “probably doubtful.”

“We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he is,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Adams missed four games with turf toe last season, and as Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com points out, the Packers went 4-0 without him against the Cowboys, Lions, Raiders and Chiefs while averaging 32.5 points per game.

The Packers also had tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) working with the rehab group, while left guard Elgton Jenkins was not at practice and not working with the rehab group. LaFleur, though, didn’t appear concerned about Jenkins.