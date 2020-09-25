Mike McCarthy: Saturday’s practice will be a test for Tyron Smith

Getty Images

The Cowboys will issue their final practice report of the week on Friday, but their final practice session before facing the Seahawks won’t come until Saturday.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said at his Friday press conference that the Saturday workout will be an important one for left tackle Tyron Smith. Smith missed last week’s win with a neck injury and has been out of practice all of this week, but McCarthy said he’s made progress and the team won’t make a final call on his status until seeing how things go on Saturday.

“He’s getting better. I think one of the tests will be tomorrow’s practice,” McCarthy said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) has also been out of practice this week, but McCarthy sounded more optimistic about his chances of playing in Seattle.