Mike Tomlin says to “keep watching” Eric Ebron’s development

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron said in April that he wants to be quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s security blanket in the passing game, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Ebron has four catches for 61 yards while being targeted seven times in the first two games of the season. Three others have been targeted more and wide receiver Diontae Johnson‘s 23 targets suggest he’s filling that security blanket role in the early going.

Whatever the numbers, neither Roethlisberger nor head coach Mike Tomlin have concerns about Ebron’s fit in the offense.

“Keep watching,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “That’s all I can say to that. . . . A two-game body of work is not a big enough sample to assess. We are pleased with the development of Ebron and his role within our system, and time will tell that story as we proceed.”

Roethlisberger said there’s “no reason to panic” because the offense hasn’t hit its stride in games against the Giants and Broncos. Sunday’s game against the Texans offers the next chance for the offense to fire on all cylinders.