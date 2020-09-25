Mohamed Sanu: “Just wasn’t a good fit” in New England

Getty Images

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu made his 49ers debut last Sunday against the Jets and he played 13 offensive snaps without having a pass thrown his way.

That quiet outing didn’t have a negative impact on Sanu’s view of his new team. Sanu said on Thursday that he’s excited to be with the 49ers and that “this culture is more my style” than the one he was in in New England.

Sanu joined the Patriots in a trade for a second-round pick last year, but never caught on in their offense while dealing with an ankle injury. Sanu was released this summer, which left the Patriots with little to show for the trade and Sanu feeling like parting ways was for the best.

“I felt like it just wasn’t a good fit,” Sanu said, via Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “Things happened the way they happened, and I’m not really looking to the past. I’m grateful for my time in New England. It taught me a lot, just didn’t jell out how I wanted it to.”

Sanu will be back at MetLife Stadium to face the Giants and we’ll see if another week of jelling with his new team leads to more of an impact on the field.