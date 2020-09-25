Nick Mullens will start at quarterback for 49ers

Getty Images

While the 49ers held out some hope about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo‘s ankle, they also weren’t kidding themselves.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday morning during an interview on KNBR that Nick Mullens would start Sunday against the Giants.

Garoppolo suffered an ankle sprain in last week’s carnage against the Jets, and the 49ers have made it reasonably clear this week he wasn’t going to be ready.

Shanahan also said that running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman wouldn’t play this week, but he wasn’t ready to make a declaration on tight end George Kittle.

Kittle was out last week with a knee issue, but has practiced some this week, and they’re holding out hope he can help their backup quarterback.