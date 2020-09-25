Panthers cut Trumaine Johnson, add Kai Forbath to practice squad

Getty Images

Just two years after signing one of the most lucrative contracts ever given a cornerback, Trumaine Johnson may have reached the end of the road.

Johnson was released from the Panthers’ practice squad today, just a week after he signed.

The 30-year-old Johnson made $16.74 million in 2017 while playing for the Rams on the practice squad, then signed a five-year, $72.5 million contract with the Jets in 2018. He was cut by the Jets in March of this year, after two disappointing seasons.

Johnson has already made a fortune in his NFL career, but he may be done drawing NFL paychecks.

The Panthers will use the spot on their practice squad to bring back kicker Kai Forbath.