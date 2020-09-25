Phillip Lindsay doubtful, Jerry Jeudy questionable for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos have had plenty of bad injury news so far this season, but they got a little good news on Friday.

Running back Phillip Lindsay was on the practice field for the first time since injuring his foot in the season opener. Lindsay did limited work and is listed as doubtful to play against the Buccaneers this weekend, but head coach Vic Fangio said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, that he is “trending in the right direction” to play against the Jets on Thursday night in Week Four.

Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman will handle the running back duties until Lindsay gets the green light for game action.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was limited in practice this week because of injured ribs. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday and cornerback Davontae Harris has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.