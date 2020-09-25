Ravens DC: Patrick Mahomes would be underpaid if he made $1 billion

Getty Images

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has coached against Patrick Mahomes in the past and he has been preparing to face Mahomes this week, which has left him with some strong opinions about the Chiefs quarterback.

One of them has to do with the contract extension that Mahomes signed with the Chiefs earlier this year. It’s a 10-year, $450 million pact that pushed Mahomes to the top of the list of highest-paid players in the NFL.

Martindale said Thursday that he thinks Mahomes would have been a bargain at more than twice that price.

“They could’ve paid him a billion,” Martindale said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “I’d still think he’s underpaid.”

Mahomes has faced the Ravens twice and posted more than 370 passing yards on each occasion. The Chiefs won both of those games, but Monday night will be the first time that the Ravens get to face Mahomes in their stadium.