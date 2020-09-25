Ravens will host 250 family members for Monday’s game

Getty Images

The Ravens won’t have as big of a home-field advantage as they normally would, but they will have some fans at Monday night’s game.

The team announced it will host 250 immediate family members of players, coaches and front office staff. That’s the number of spectators permitted by a recently issued order of Maryland’s Department of Health.

It will allow the Ravens to test protocols, preparing for the possibility of hosting fans at M&T Bank Stadium later this season.

Only family members living in the same local household as a player, coach or staff member are eligible to attend the game. They are required to wear a mask and follow safety protocols developed by health experts, government officials, the Ravens, the NFL and the NFLPA.

“This is an important step for us as we continue working toward the possibility of welcoming a larger number of fans at some point this season,” Ravens president Dick Cass said in a statement. “Ultimately, we all want to do what’s in the best interest of our community. We appreciate the guidance that Governor [Larry] Hogan and Mayor [Bernard “Jack”] Young have provided.”