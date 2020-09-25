Report: Broncos promoting Brett Rypien from practice squad

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are promoting quarterback Brett Rypien from the practice squad to their active roster, according to Brandon Krisztal of 850 KOA-AM.

Rypien is likely set to serve in the backup quarterback role this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers behind relief starter Jeff Driskel. Drew Lock is set to miss several weeks with a shoulder injury and Driskel will get the starting nod in the interim. While the team signed Blake Bortles to their roster this week, he won’t be prepared enough on short notice to adequately serve as the backup Sunday.

“Right now it would be more likely Brett,” head coach Vic Fangio said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post “Bortles just got into the building and we play on Sunday so that would be a tall task to expect him to be ready to play.”

Rypien was called up to the active roster last year as well in similar circumstances when Brandon Allen had to start a game in November following injuries to Joe Flacco and Lock.

Rypien is the nephew of Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien.