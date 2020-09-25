Rob Gronkowski: I’m enjoying myself, I know what I signed up for

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady each weighed in on the quiet start to tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s season this week, but we had to wait until Friday to hear from Gronkowski about his role on the offense.

Arians complimented Gronkowski’s blocking skills while saying the team is going to throw the ball to the best choice on a given play and that seemed to strike a chord with the tight end. He referred to himself as “a blocking tight end” multiple times during his session with the media while making it clear that he’s happy to do whatever he’s asked to do.

“I’m enjoying myself. I know what I signed up for,” Gronkowski said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com.

Gronkowski noted that the game plan can change from week to week, so he could see some more passes his way against the Broncos this Sunday. He could also spend the day opening holes for Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette, and it doesn’t sound like he minds either option.

  4. Gronkowski is a good blocker, and does seem to enjoy that aspect. The TEs who do not relish that part of their duties are usually not very good at it. I am sure there will be games where he gets more catches. But, I bet he is enjoying not being the only capable receiving option, as he sometimes was in N.E.

  6. I guess if you haven’t watched all of Gronkowski’s games over his career, you get a false picture of him. But he has always done a ton of blocking and he enjoys it. I expect he’ll keep up with it and every now and then he’ll also catch a pass. In a team loaded with receivers, that seems appropriate.

    Yeah, I can hear some people saying he’s getting paid too much for that role, but nobody held a gun to the Bucs’ heads to make the deal. Given how much additional visibility he’s given the team when he was added after Brady, I doubt it’s a bad deal for the Bucs. Bet they’re selling a ton of Gronk jerseys, and the Bucs games have never achieved the kind of television exposure that they’re now getting. A lot of that is Brady, but some of it is Gronk too.

  7. Gronk has always been a selfless team player. Known during his peak days as the best blocking tight end in the league, he is happy to do whatever it takes to win. All the Fantasy football chuckleheads who drafted him expecting Gronk Brady circa 2015 got a bum deal, but hey, he ain’t what he used to be and neither is Brady

  9. Sorry Bucs fans, the Gronk you thought you were getting is from 2017. Everyone in NE knows Gronk was just a slower version of his old self in 2018. Then he spent 2019 smoking pot and not playing any football. He can still block, and will catch an occasional pass that will re-stoke your hopes, but that’s it.

