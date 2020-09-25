Rodney McLeod is this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod‘s work to make sure people in Philadelphia have enough to eat has been honored by the NFL Players Association this week.

The NFLPA announced that McLeod has been named their Community MVP for Week Two of the 2020 season. McLeod and his wife Erika distributed 40,000 pounds of food to families in need as part of a monthly effort they put together through their Change Our Future foundation.

McLeod’s foundation also raises funds for cancer research, voter registration and a free football camp for young athletes.

“I believe the true heroes are the individuals who have and continue to work tirelessly as frontline healthcare workers, teachers equipping our youth, and the activists who help ensure justice and equality for all in every area,” McLeod said in a statement. “Making plays on the field is important, but I want to be remembered for tackling significant issues that matter the most to my community.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to the foundation and help launch a crowdfunding campaign for more donations. McLeod is also eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award.