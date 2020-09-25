Ryan Fitzpatrick beats Jaguars for sixth different team

Getty Images

At this point, it almost seems inevitable that Ryan Fitzpatrick will play for another team.

And when he does, it’s equally inevitable that he’ll beat the Jaguars.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, Fitzpatrick became the first player since at least 1950 to beat one team as a member of six different clubs.

With last night’s 31-13 dispatch of the Jags, the Dolphins joined the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets in triumphing over Jacksonville with Fitzpatrick at the wheel.

(Sadly, he didn’t get the chance to play against him when he was with the Rams or Buccaneers, but when you’ve played for a quarter of the league, things don’t always fall your way.)

The 37-year-old Fitzpatrick is now 6-3 against the Jaguars, losing to them twice as a Bill (2009 and 2010) and once as a Titan (2013).

Last night, he was 18-of-20 for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another touchdown.