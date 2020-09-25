Ryan Fitzpatrick rides another wave of success, for now

Getty Images

Thursday night’s performance from Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was unsurprising given that it was so surprising.

That’s been the pattern in recent years for Fitzpatrick. Periodically, he transmogrifies into Fitzmagic. It usually happens when least expected. Then, once everyone climbs aboard the did-you-know-he-went-to-Harvard? train, the switch toggles back to Fitztragic.

The season began that way, with three interceptions and a 44.6 passer rating against the Patriots. Then, only 11 days later, Fitzpatrick had an evening for the ages, completing 18 of 20 passes (catching one of them) for 160 yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 133.3.

It was great. It was special. It was awesome. But history tells us it won’t last. More precisely, it will last just until the moment we assume it will continue indefinitely.

Then, we’ll begin to count the minutes to Tua Time — and just as the change is about to be made, Fitzpatrick will pull another rabbit out of his beard.

It’s a lather/rinse/repeat ritual that will continue as long as Fitzpatrick keeps playing. Which hopefully we be for more than a few more years.