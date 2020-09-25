Saints officially rule out Michael Thomas

Getty Images

There was never much sign that Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas would be in the lineup against the Packers on Sunday night and official word that he won’t play came on Friday afternoon.

A high-ankle sprain will keep Thomas out of the lineup for the second straight week. Thomas has not practiced since suffering the injury.

It’s set to be a night without either team’s star receiver. Davante Adams is doubtful to play for Green Bay due to a hamstring injury.

Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway, and Bennie Fowler handled wideout duties for New Orleans with Thomas missing last week.

Linebacker Chase Hansen (hip) has also been ruled out for the Saints. Defensive linemen Marcus Davenport (elbow), Trey Hendrickson (groin) and David Onyemata (calf) are all listed as questionable. Running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) rounds out that group.