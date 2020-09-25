Sammy Watkins returns to practice as limited participant

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins returned to practice Friday. He was limited.

Watkins took a shot to the head from Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman during last Sunday’s overtime win. He is in concussion protocol and also has a neck injury.

Watkins has eight catches for 93 yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks of the season. Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle would be in line for more work if Watkins isn’t ready to play Monday night.

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel was a new addition to the injury report. He has knee and ankle injuries that kept him out Friday.

Defensive end Alex Okafor (hamstring) remained out, and cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) was limited again.

Ward broke his hand in the season opener and didn’t practice at all last week before sitting out Sunday’s game.

Rashad Fenton and L’Jarius Sneed started at corner against the Chargers.

Running back Darrel Williams (ankle) had a full practice after being limited Thursday.