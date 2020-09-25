Seahawks place Rasheem Green on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahawks placed defensive end Rasheem Green on injured reserve. Green has a stinger that forced him to miss last week’s game against the Patriots.

“It’s just gonna be a couple more weeks so this was this was the right way to handle this,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after practice Friday, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “We’re expecting him to come back to us. He’s just got to get through the process to make sure that he can pass this test, and so it’s going to be a couple weeks, we think, so this is going to work out.”

Green will have to miss three games before becoming eligible to return from IR.

Seattle lists starting defensive end Benson Mayowa (groin) and starting right cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) as questionable. Mayowa practiced Friday on a limited basis and “looks like he’s got a chance” to play, Carroll said.

The Seahawks placed Bruce Irvin on injured reserve earlier this week, leaving them thin at defensive end. Fifth-round choice Alton Robinson will make his debut Sunday against Dallas.

“We’re not hesitant to play him in any situation in the game,” Carroll said. “So we’re going in with confidence that he’ll do a good job.”