Steelers hope to welcome fans on October 11 vs. Eagles

The Steelers, along with the University of Pittsburgh, agreed not to play home games with fans present in September, in order to help limit the local spread of COVID-19. The Steelers acknowledged on Thursday that they hope to host fans in October, starting with a Week Five game against the Eagles.

Via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten described the team as “optimistic about hosting a limited amount of fans at Heinz Field beginning with our game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 11.”

The NFL has no specific standards for the presence of fans at games, deferring to relevant state and local guidelines and regulations. Only a few teams have hosted fans through the first two weeks of the season, including the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Jaguars. The Saints will have 750 fans present on Sunday night.