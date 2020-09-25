Tyron Smith, DeMarcus Lawrence are questionable

Getty Images

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Friday morning the team won’t know Tyron Smith‘s status until after Saturday’s workout.

The left tackle missed last week’s game with a neck injury and is questionable for this week’s game at Seattle.

Smith has not played a full 16-game season since 2015. Brandon Knight replaced him Sunday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee) returned to a limited practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday. The Cowboys list him as questionable, but McCarthy seems optimistic about his availability.

“He is progressing very well,” McCarthy said.

The Cowboys ruled out cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring). Rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs (shoulder) had a full practice Friday and is good to go.