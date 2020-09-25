Unnamed team under investigation for unauthorized locker room access

Getty Images

Things have gone so swimmingly for the NFL that it’s almost easy to forget they are playing the 2020 season amid a pandemic. Their latest round of testing from Sept. 13-19 produced zero positive results in the 14,074 tests administered to 2,438 players.

But the NFL isn’t getting comfortable.

It issued a memo Friday reminding teams about game-day protocols and warned of discipline for non-compliance.

The memo, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports, also revealed an unnamed team is “currently under investigation for unauthorized locker room access.”

Access to the locker room is restricted to 40 individuals from six specific categories, plus three ownership representatives.