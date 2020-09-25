Vic Beasley excited to make his Titans debut

USA TODAY Sports

This may be the week for edge rusher Vic Beasley to make his Titans debut.

Beasley was a full participant in practice all week and did not receive an injury designation for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. That doesn’t guarantee he’ll be in the lineup, but it’s moving in that direction and Beasley said he’s “excited about the opportunity” to finally get on the field.

The start of Beasley’s time with the Titans was delayed by the move to a virtual offseason program and his decision to report to camp a week late, but said he’s “good on the scheme of the defense” and ready to give it all he’s got.

“I love the game — I love playing the game,” Beasley said, via the team’s website. “I know there’s been a lot of question marks about whether or not I love playing. But I wouldn’t waste nobody’s time if I didn’t love playing ball. If I didn’t love playing ball, I would tell the coaches: Go look for somebody else that may be a better fit for the organization. I am not going to give nobody a half-hearted effort. I want to give them the best of what I’ve got, and that is by making sure I am mentally prepared, and physically prepared.”

The Titans have picked up two sacks in the first two games and the hope in Tennessee is that Beasley will be able to pump up those numbers now that he’s finally set to get on the field.