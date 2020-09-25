Week Three injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Three of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Dolphins and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Raiders at Patriots

Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) was ruled out after missing Friday’s practice, but RB Josh Jacobs (hip) and TE Darren Waller (knee) are questionable after returning to practice to end the week. T Trent Brown (calf) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) are also out. T Sam Young (groin) and OL Denzelle Good (thumb, illness) are questionable.

C David Andrews (hand), LB Josh Uche (ankle), and RB James White (not injury related) won’t play for the Patriots. DT Adam Butler (shoulder), S Kyle Dugger (foot), WR Julian Edelman (knee), WR N'Keal Harry (ankle), and T Isaiah Wynn (calf) are all listed as questionable.

Rams at Bills

Rams RB Cam Akers (ribs) won’t make the trip to Buffalo. CB Darious Williams (ankle) is listed as questionable.

The Bills will be down a rookie running back as well. Zack Moss (toe) has been ruled out along with LB Del'Shawn Phillips (knee) and TE Dawson Knox (concussion). LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder), CB Taron Johnson (groin) and LB Matt Milano (hamstring) make up Buffalo’s questionable group.

Washington at Browns

T Saahdiq Charles (thigh) and LB Cole Holcomb (knee) won’t be with the Football Team on Sunday. T Morgan Moses (hip) and WR Steven Sims (toe) are listed as questionable.

The Browns will play without LB Jacob Phillips (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder). LB Mack Wilson (knee) could play his first game of the year after being listed as questionable. DE Adrian Clayborn (hip) and CB Denzel Ward (groin) drew the same tag.

Texans at Steelers

RB Duke Johnson (ankle), LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), and WR Kenny Stills (illness) are listed as questionable for the Texans.

The Steelers didn’t hand out any injury designations this week.

49ers at Giants

The 49ers will head back to MetLife Stadium without RB Tevin Coleman (knee), DE Dee Ford (back), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), TE George Kittle (knee), and RB Raheem Mostert (knee) in the lineup. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) got the only questionable tag.

S Adrian Colbert (quadricep) is doubtful for the Giants and CB Brandon Williams (groin) is questionable.

Bengals at Eagles

DT Geno Atkins (shoulder) is out again for the Bengals. DT Mike Daniels (groin, not injury related) and S Shawn Williams (calf) could return after being listed as questionable.

Eagles CB Rudy Ford (groin), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), and WR Jalen Reagor (thumb) have been ruled out. DT Fletcher Cox (abdomen) returned to practice Friday and drew a questionable tag.

Titans at Vikings

WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring) and LB Derick Roberson (illness) won’t play for the Titans.

The Vikings will go without cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler (rib) and Mike Hughes (neck) as they try to avoid an 0-3 start. RB Mike Boone (concussion) and CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Bears at Falcons

The Bears listed DT Mario Edwards (glute) and LB Khalil Mack (knee) as questionable.

S Ricardo Allen (elbow) and CB Kendall Sheffield (foot) are out for the Falcons. DE Dante Fowler (ankle), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kaleb McGary (knee), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin), and LB Foyesade Oluokun (hamstring) are all listed as questionable.

Jets at Colts

The Jets won’t have WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring), S Ashtyn Davis (groin), T George Fant (concussion), WR Breshad Perriman (ankle), or CB Quincy Wilson (concussion) on Sunday. WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), CB Nate Hairston (hip) and C Connor McGovern (hamstring) are on track to be gametime decisions.

LB Matthew Adams (ankle) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (non-football illness) are out for the Colts. TE Jack Doyle (knee) is questionable after moving up to a full practice Friday.

Panthers at Chargers

Panthers G Dennis Daley (ankle) and DT Kawann Short (foot) are set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. T Russell Okung (groin) is listed as questionable.

QB Tyrod Taylor (chest) was ruled out with a bit more advance notice this week. The Chargers are also going to be without LB Asmar Bilal (calf) and DT Justin Jones (shoulder). DE Melvin Ingram (knee), RB Justin Jackson (quadricep), and LB Nick Vigil (groin) are unlikely to play with doubtful tags while T Bryan Bulaga (knee), S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), and G Trai Turner (groin) are listed as questionable.

Buccaneers at Broncos

Buccaneers WR Justin Watson (shoulder) is out on Sunday.

The Broncos ruled out CB Davontae Harris (hamstring) and QB Drew Lock (right shoulder) for this week. RB Phillip Lindsay (foot) is listed as doubtful after returning for a limited practice on Friday. WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) is listed as questionable.

Lions at Cardinals

Lions WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) could make his first appearance of the season after being listed as questionable. TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring) is out and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. S C.J. Moore (calf) and T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) are listed as questionable.

The Cardinals ruled out C Mason Cole (hamstring) and WR Christian Kirk (groin) on Friday. CB Dre Kirkpatrick (neck and DT Jordan Phillips (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Seahawks

CB Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) is the only Cowboys player ruled out this week. DE DeMarcus Lawrence (knee, not injury related) and T Tyron Smith (neck) are listed as questionable, but Smith never practiced this week.

DE Rasheem Green (neck) is out for the Seahawks. CB Quinton Dunbar (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (groin), T Cedric Ogbuehi (pectoral), and CB Neiko Thorpe (hip) are listed as questionable.

Packers at Saints

WR Davante Adams (hamstring) never practiced this week and the Packers listed him as doubtful. TE Josiah Deguara (ankle) and LB Randy Ramsey (groin) are also listed as doubtful while DT Kenny Clark (groin), G Elgton Jenkins (back, rib) and S Darnell Savage (groin) are considered questionable.

The Saints ruled WR Michael Thomas (ankle) out for the second straight week. LB Chase Hansen (hip) is also out. DE Marcus Davenport (elbow), DE Trey Hendrickson (groin), RB Ty Montgomery (hamstring), and DT David Onyemata (calf) got questionable designations.