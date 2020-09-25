With Jalen Ramsey coming to town, Josh Allen brushes off “trash” insult

Getty Images

In 2018, Jalen Ramsey called Josh Allen “trash.” On Sunday, Allen will get a chance to make Ramsey eat his words.

But Allen, whose Bills host Ramsey’s Rams on Sunday, didn’t take the bait when asked about the comments by the media. Instead, Allen said he doesn’t think about it and respects Ramsey as a player.

“That was so long ago in my opinion,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “It’s really a non-factor you know he’s been a great player in this league for a long time, he’s only gotten better and he’s a problem that we’re gonna have to deal.”

Allen may say he’s not thinking about it, but he is clearly aware of it. Last year he autographed a photo of himself playing against the Jaguars with the message, “Hey Ramsey. . . Am I still trash?” The Bills beat the Jaguars in Allen’s only meeting with Ramsey.