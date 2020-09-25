Zack Moss out for Bills this weekend

Getty Images

The Bills will be short a running back for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Head coach Sean McDermott said at his Friday press conference that rookie running back Zack Moss has been ruled out. Moss has not practiced this week due to a toe injury.

Moss has 17 carries for 48 yards and three catches for 16 yards and a touchdown in his first two NFL games. The third-round pick’s absence should leave more work for Devin Singletary and could lead to T.J. Yeldon being active for the first time this year.

The Bills will also be without tight end Dawson Knox and linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips. Knox is in the concussion protocol and Phillips missed last Sunday’s win with a quad injury.