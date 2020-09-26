49ers place Tevin Coleman on injured reserve

Getty Images

Another day, another 49ers player lands on injured reserve.

On Saturday, the team placed running back Tevin Coleman on IR with a knee injury. Taking his place on the roster is running back JaMycal Hasty, who was elevated from the practice squad.

The 49ers also promoted offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and linebacker Joe Walker from the practice squad.

Coleman becomes the tenth 49ers player on IR. This year, players on injured reserve can be returned to the active roster after three weeks.

With Coleman on IR and running back Raheem Mostert (knee) out for the game, the 49ers will have three available running backs for Sunday’s game against the Giants: Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson Jr., and Hasty.