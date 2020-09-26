Aldon Smith fined $12,004 for illegal hit on Jared Goff

Getty Images

The NFL fined Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith $12,004 for roughing the passer in Week One, a league source tells PFT.

Smith clearly hit Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the head with 3:43 remaining in the third quarter, but officials missed it. Goff’s pass intended for Van Jefferson was intercepted by Chidobe Awuzie and led to a Cowboys’ field goal.

A penalty would have negated the pick and moved the ball to the Rams 45.

Playing his first game since 2015, Smith made a sack, 11 tackles and two quarterback hits in the Cowboys’ loss to the Rams in the season opener.