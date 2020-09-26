Bengals elevate Kahlil McKenzie from practice squad

Getty Images

The Bengals announced they promoted defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie from the practice squad to the active roster. The team’s roster now stands at 54 players.

McKenzie automatically will revert back to the practice squad Monday.

The second-year player out of the University of Tennessee signed onto the Bengals’ practice squad after not making the 53-player roster.

McKenzie entered the NFL as a sixth-round choice of the Chiefs in 2018. He spent 2019 on the Seahawks’ practice squad and was waived by the Seahawks in July.

McKenzie is the son of Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie.