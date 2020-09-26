Buccaneers announce “soft opening” for Week Four

Getty Images

Brett Favre won’t be the only guy wearing a Tom Brady T-shirt at the next Tampa Bay home game.

The Buccaneers have announced that, for the Week Four contest against the Chargers, they’ll have a limited number of fans for a “soft opening.”

The process will begin with all continuous season-ticketholders since 1998 or earlier having dibs. Both of them will have the ability to buy a limited number of tickets on October 1.

For the Week Seven game against the Packers, the Bucs will fill the venue to approximately 25 percent of full stadium capacity, with season-ticketholders who allowed the team to retain their 2020 payments as credit for 2021 getting the ability to buy tickets for up to two of the six remaining home games.

“We have been working tirelessly with local and state authorities, as well as medical experts, to ensure a safe environment at Raymond James Stadium,” Buccaneers COO Brian Ford said in a statement. “We are ready and excited to welcome our fans back.”

The fans are ready and excited to attend games featuring Brady a quarterback and otherwise highly-competitive roster.