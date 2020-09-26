Cardinals promote Jonathan Ward

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they elevated running back Jonathan Ward to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday.

Ward, 22, signed with the Cardinals this year as an undrafted rookie free agent from Central Michigan.

The Cardinals cut him before the season, but he re-signed to Arizona’s practice squad.

Ward finished his college career with 2,539 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 473 carries in 42 games. He also caught 98 passes for 909 yards with four touchdowns.

He ran for a career-high 1,108 yards and 15 touchdowns while starting all 12 games as a senior in 2019.