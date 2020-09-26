Cardinals remain the longshot to win NFC West

Getty Images

Three NFC West teams have started the season 2-0. The defending champions, ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball, have a 1-1 record.

The biggest surprise of the bunch is the undefeated Cardinals. Bettors, however, aren’t buying these birds just yet.

Via PointsBet, the Cardinals have the longest odds to win the division, at +350 (bet $100 to make $350). The 2-0 Seahawks have become the favorite at +175, with the 1-1 49ers second at +275 and the 2-0 Rams at +300.

The Cardinals already have beaten the 49ers in Santa Clara. But that’s apparently not enough for the betting public.

With winnable games against the Lions, Panthers, and Jets, the Cardinals could take a 5-0 record into a Week Six Monday night showdown with the Cowboys. A win there would get the Cardinals plenty of positive attention.

A short-week home win in the next game — against Seattle — would definitely change those odds, dramatically.

It’s still too early to know whether the Cardinals have staying power. Unless and until a defense can corral Kyler Murray, however, teams will have a hard time with a team that many viewed as an afterthought in the NFC West. Odds notwithstanding, they shouldn’t be.