Chargers may not have Melvin Ingram vs. Panthers

On Wednesday and Thursday, both of the Chargers’ top pass rushers fully participated in practice despite injuries. On Friday, one of them didn’t practice at all. He’s doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

Melvin Ingram has a knee issue that caused him to miss practice and to land in the vague less-than-50-greater-than-zero-percent category of availability.

Joey Bosa, on the other hand, fully participated in practice all week, despite a lingering triceps injury suffered in Week One.

Ingram has no sacks through two games, but he has an interception and a pair of passes defensed.

The Panthers won’t have running back Christian McCaffrey, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has shown that he can effectively and efficiently move the offense through the passing game.