Chargers place Melvin Ingram, Justin Jones, Asmar Bilal on IR

Getty Images

The Chargers not only won’t have pass rusher Melvin Ingram on Sunday. They won’t have him for the two games after that as well.

The team placed Ingram on injured reserve Saturday ahead of their game against the Panthers. The Chargers play the Bucs and Saints in the following two games.

Ingram has a knee issue that earned him a doubtful designation Friday.

Uchenna Nwosu is expected to start in Ingram’s spot.

Ingram has no sacks, but he has an interception and a pair of passes defensed.

The Chargers also announced they placed linebacker Asmar Bilal and defensive tackle Justin Jones on injured reserve. Bilal has a calf injury and Jones a shoulder issue.

Jerry Tillery likely replaces Jones in the starting lineup.

The Chargers promoted guard Ryan Groy, linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the active roster in corresponding moves.

Los Angeles also activated safety Jahleel Addae and running back Darius Bradwell from the practice squad.