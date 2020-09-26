D.J. Fluker, Chris Moore among four Ravens listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Ravens ruled out cornerback Tavon Young, who tore an anterior cruciate ligament but remains on the 53-player roster.

They list four other players as questionable but expect to have all four available Monday night.

Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (shoulder), defensive back Anthony Levine (abdomen), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) and receiver Chris Moore (finger) were given the questionable designation.

“All of the guys, except for Tavon, will be available to play,” coach John Harbaugh said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.