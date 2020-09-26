Falcons place A.J. Terrell on COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons’ first-round draft pick is the first player to be placed on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list this season.

A.J. Terrell, a rookie cornerback chosen with the 16th overall pick in this year’s draft, was placed on reserve/COVID-19 today. Players can be placed on the reserve list either because they test positive for COVID-19 or because they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Although several players were placed on the reserve list during training camp, Terrell is the first case since the regular season started.

On the field, the Falcons’ secondary will miss Terrell because cornerback Kendall Sheffield and safety Ricardo Allen have both already been ruled out this week with injuries.

The Falcons have promoted cornerbacks Tyler Hall and Delrick Abrams and linebacker Edmond Robinson to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bears.