Gregg Williams takes issue with claims the Jets don’t practice hard enough

Getty Images

Jets safety Bradley McDougald and linebacker Avery Williamson both said this week that the team’s practices haven’t been as good as they should be. Their defensive coordinator does not agree.

Gregg Williams said McDougald and Williamson are both going hard, and so is everyone else, too.

“Well, I just got briefed on it and I smile because you guys have been out at practice and see how we practice wherever I’m at. And both those guys are very good players, I love them to death, they practice hard,” Williams said, via the New York Post. “We only have, defensively, with me wherever I’ve been, two tempos and that’s ‘walkthrough’ and ‘go.’ We don’t do three-fourths, we don’t do half-speed, we don’t do two-eighths, we don’t do quarters, we don’t do five-sixteenths, and if it’s not ‘go,’ you stand by me or they become your interns [in the media], because that’s how it is and that’s how we practice on defense.”

Williams acknowledges that the 0-2 Jets do need to improve.

“We need to get better . . . and we’ve got to clean up some things. We’ve got to improve,” Williams said. “We’ve got to improve our tackling, we’ve got to improve on third down.

On Sunday in Indianapolis the Jets are 11.5-point underdogs. They need to get a lot better in a hurry, with 0-3 staring them in the face.