Gregg Williams takes issue with claims the Jets don’t practice hard enough

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2020, 11:51 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jets safety Bradley McDougald and linebacker Avery Williamson both said this week that the team’s practices haven’t been as good as they should be. Their defensive coordinator does not agree.

Gregg Williams said McDougald and Williamson are both going hard, and so is everyone else, too.

“Well, I just got briefed on it and I smile because you guys have been out at practice and see how we practice wherever I’m at. And both those guys are very good players, I love them to death, they practice hard,” Williams said, via the New York Post. “We only have, defensively, with me wherever I’ve been, two tempos and that’s ‘walkthrough’ and ‘go.’ We don’t do three-fourths, we don’t do half-speed, we don’t do two-eighths, we don’t do quarters, we don’t do five-sixteenths, and if it’s not ‘go,’ you stand by me or they become your interns [in the media], because that’s how it is and that’s how we practice on defense.”

Williams acknowledges that the 0-2 Jets do need to improve.

“We need to get better . . . and we’ve got to clean up some things. We’ve got to improve,” Williams said. “We’ve got to improve our tackling, we’ve got to improve on third down.

On Sunday in Indianapolis the Jets are 11.5-point underdogs. They need to get a lot better in a hurry, with 0-3 staring them in the face.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Gregg Williams takes issue with claims the Jets don’t practice hard enough

  1. The Jets aren’t serious about winning. If you’re bringing in Frank Gore as a player, and not as a coach, you’re not trying to win. He’s played on 4 teams in the last four years. He has 79 career TD’s, but only 19 TD’s in the last 7 seasons. Everybody loves Frank, but let’s not start pointing fingers at coaches if the Jets, as an organization, aren’t even trying to compete. I always hear about how good Frank is in the locker room, but I’m seeing an old man out there on the football field. That ain’t the locker room. Hanging around trying to break records is one thing, but you have to find a non-competitive team to do that. Frank has found one with the Jets. Don’t blame Gregg Williams. I guess Frank Gore is more popular than Gregg Williams, so I expect this kind of stuff, but I ain’t buying into it.

  2. You can’t blame fans for trying to make logic out of the Jets losing. I mean it literally looks like they are losing by choice overall as a team outside of Darnold. Gase is the Belichick of losing.

  3. As long as Woody Johnson owns that team like the silver spooned Trumpy loser he is, the cheating (with Goodell) Jets will always be a laughingstock.

    Gregg Williams has coached on 40% of NFL teams and doesn’t last because he is an arrogant, ego ridden sef absorbed bum. He’s Todd Haley. He’s Bruce Arians.

    How these kinds of people keep getting jobs is beyond me.

  4. Charlie, bro, did you really just blame Frank Gore of all people for the Jets being arguably the worst team in the league? C’mon, man…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.