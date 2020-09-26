J.C. Jackson: Patriots have “got something” for Darren Waller

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2020, 10:11 AM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders tight end Darren Waller officially is questionable for Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots, due to a knee injury. If he plays, he’ll definitely have New England’s attention.

He’s good,” cornerback J.C. Jackson told reporters this week, via the Boston Herald. “We’ve got something for him this weekend.”

They’d better have something for him. Defensive back Devin McCourty compared Waller not to other tight ends, but to receivers like Brandon Marshall and Calvin Johnson.

“He brings every challenge you can think of,” McCourty said. “It’s covering him, it’s tackling him, it’s knowing where he is in their offense, how they might use him. They use him so many different ways, you’re not going to get a true bead on it.”

Earlier in the week, coach Bill Belichick offered over-the-top praise for Waller.

“I think it’s been such a long time since we’ve seen a guy like this,” Belichick told reporters. “He’s really got great receiver skills, played receiver. He’s got a lot of length like a big receiver does, but he’s got very good quickness and he blocks very competitively. He’s not afraid to mix it up. So he’s definitely more than a receiver playing tight end, but he’s got all the skills that can come inside. He’s a very good inside receiver, which sometimes the wideouts have trouble making that move in there. He’s really been impressive to watch.

“We saw him last year, looked at him in the offseason and you just see him doing everything — playing wide, playing in the backfield, playing tight end, running deep, catch-and-run plays, blocking, flash plays, point of attack plays. So, very versatile player, pretty unique guy in the league. There’s some really good tight ends, but nobody really does more than this guy does and he does it very well. He’s got excellent hands and makes a lot of tough catches. He’s definitely a matchup problem.”

He definitely is. Waller has 18 catches on 24 targets through two 2020 games. He caught 12 on Monday night against the Saints.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “J.C. Jackson: Patriots have “got something” for Darren Waller

  2. I believe Renfrow is gonna have a big game. The Pats LB are weak so they’re gonna exploit it, especially with the focus on shutting down Wallet.

  3. They’ve probably seen what happens to Carr when he’s pressured. They’ll probably use a lot of cornerback blitzes, or other blitzes that would force Waller to move in tighter to help with pass protection. But Gruden has seen it all. He’ll be ready.

  4. I’ll tell you what they don’t have, a DB named Chung! Week 14 against Kelce that was the only player that covered the KC threat. So now what, BB is going to put his second best man on Waller cause Chung opted out?

    I think Gruden has something for YOU jaskasson

  5. patsfan1818 says:
    September 26, 2020 at 10:18 am
    They’re going to try to double him to make him go to Renfrow and Aghalor.

    3 0 Rate This

    —————

    Gilmore will abuse Agahlor.

    Ruggs being out changes things.

    Jones will abuse Renfrow.

    I would imagine a rotation of JoeJuuan Williams and Jackson will go on Waller.

    Waller is really a big WR.

  6. heLLpaso says:
    September 26, 2020 at 10:26 am
    I believe Renfrow is gonna have a big game. The Pats LB are weak so they’re gonna exploit it, especially with the focus on shutting down Wallet.

    1 1 Rate This

    ———————

    The Pats LBs are so weak? lol

    Adrian Phillips and Dugger (sneaky good game vs Seattle) look really good to me in weeks 1 and 2!

    Phillips had a pick in Week 1.

    NE is using Safeties as LBs now. Try to keep up. BB is many moves ahead.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.